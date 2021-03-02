Queen Elizabeth’s (pictured) colorful wardrobe is very deliberate. Getty

Adding to this, royal biographer Robert Hardman reportedly once pointed out that bdeing the Queen of colour, there is still one hue Her Majesty refuses to wear.

“My favourite remark she ever said was: ‘I can never wear beige because nobody will know who I am,’” Robert was previously quoted as saying.

According to the British author, the Queen only wears neutral colours when she is relaxing at home but not at public events that require a smarter dress code.

The 94-year-old monarch typically wears a rainbow of bright clothes so her royal fans can easily spot her in a crowd. Getty

Perhaps one of her most memorable outfits was her lime green suit that she wore as she travelled to Cheshire with Meghan Markle.

The highly-publicised occasion marked her first royal trip with the Duchess of Sussex following her marriage to Prince Harry.

Along with lime green, Her Majesty often dons hot pink, magenta and canary yellow hues, along with various shades of orange.

Perhaps one of her most memorable outfits was her lime green suit (right) that she wore as she travelled to Cheshire with Meghan Markle. Getty

In 2018, the Queen teamed a toffee-coloured coat and hat with a darker shade of lipstick when she attended a religious service at Crathie Church.

As well as a string of pearls, the Queen wore a gold brooch on her ensemble – which was caught on camera as she was driven to the church by car.

While it’s not an everyday colour choice for Her Majesty, the Queen has been spotted in orange before – albeit normally of a lighter shade.