Prince Philip remains in hospital after being admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Friday.

Buckingham Palace said the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, was admitted for "observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition".

He is reportedly in good spirits and has been laughing and joking with hospital staff.

