Elizabeth and Philip during their honeymoon in November 1947 Getty

One morning, a staff member stumbled upon the young royals enjoying some time alone.

Valet James MacDonald also told Mr Eade that he went into Philip’s room one morning and was “embarrassed to see the princess in her husband’s bed”.

Mr Eade explained: “While she was wearing her usual silk nightgown, Prince Philip appeared to be naked.”

Mr MacDonald added: “He didn’t care at all.”

Princess Elizabeth, with Philip, on their wedding day Getty

The details come after Queen Elizabeth spent Thursday, February 6 with her husband Prince Philip.

The date is significant to the Monarch, as on February 6, 1952, King George VI died and Elizabeth's life changed forever.

Her father died suddenly in his sleep at Sandringham, when he was aged just 56.

The King had been suffering from lung cancer and several other health issues, but his death came as a shock to the world.

Princess Elizabeth, as she was at the time, was on a royal tour in Kenya with Philip when her father passed away.

February 6 marks the 68th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II to the throne in 1952 Getty

After learning of his death, the young princess made a statement.

At the time Elizabeth, 25, said: “By the sudden death of my dear father I am called to assume the duties and responsibilities of sovereignty.

“My heart is too full for me to say more to you today than I shall always work, as my father did throughout his reign, to advance the happiness and prosperity of my peoples.”

For Philip, who had previously had a promising career in the Navy until he was forced to give it up, the title meant he could relish in some of the honour that comes along with such a title. Getty

Each year the Queen spends the anniversary of her father’s death at Sandringham with her husband.

This year, on the day before the anniversary, Queen Elizabeth officially opened Wolferton’s new pumping station which resides on the Sandringham Estate.

It is particularly poignant as the new station is replacing a 72-year-old original, which the Queen's father, King George VI, opened soon after World War II.

The royal family's official Twitter account shared a photo of George VI opening the old station, accompanied by the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.

Prince Philip rarely shows his emotions, but on one occasion, a kind-hearted gesture from the Queen almost made him cry on his 90th birthday. Getty

“Friends describe him as being ‘almost in tears’ at the gesture,” he wrote. "I thought I was going to have a career in the Navy, but it became obvious there was no hope.

“There was no choice. It just happened. You have to make compromises. That's life. I accepted it. I tried to make the best of it."