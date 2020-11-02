Queen Elizabeth (pictured) is rumoured to be seriously considering stepping down from royal duties next year, so that her son, Prince Charles, can ascend the throne. Getty

“I still firmly believe when the Queen becomes 95, that she will step down,” Robert told Royal Beat host Kate Thornton.

Newsweek royal reporter, Jack Royston agreed with Robert’s claims, saying while Her Majesty won’t want to step down, it only makes sense given Charles’ increased workload.

"I think she won't want to,” Jack said.

“But realistically she will get to a point where she has handed over everything to Charles and then how do you look your son in the eye and tell him he is not going to be King?”

Royal biographer Robert Jobson (pictured) believes that the 94-year-old monarch will retire from official duties in less than six months. The Royal Beat

Charles, who became heir apparent at the age of three when his mother, Princess Elizabeth, became Queen in 1952, has increasingly been taking on more duties in recent years.

Robert went on to say that a title change is essential given that Charles has taken the lead and is conducting most of the foreign trips on behalf of the Queen.

"When [Charles] meets a king or president of high level, his visits are now state visits but he is still the prince of wales, which doesn’t have the same impact as the king.”

Experts believe Prince Charles (pictured) will become the Prince Regent next year. Getty

When Royal historian Anna Whitelock chimed in and suggested Charles will not be King but rather act under the regency act, Robert agreed.

According to the Regency Act 1937, a person or “regent” may be called upon to act on behalf of the reigning monarch being incapacitated or a minor.

“She won't ever abdicate,” Robert said, referring to Queen Elizabeth.

“The bottom line is he is the king, he has the executive power, he is prince regent.”