Prince William and Kate Middleton’s accounts were not far behind as they celebrated the Queen’s birthday by sharing two photos in her honour.

The first photo was of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with the Queen as she visited Kate’s Back to Nature garden at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show.

The second photo showed the Queen and her late husband Prince Philip seated on a couch and surrounded by their great-grandchildren born at the time.

Written alongside the photo was a sweet caption that read: “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 96th birthday today!”

“An inspiration to so many across the UK, the Commonwealth and the world, it’s particularly special to be celebrating in this #PlatinumJubilee year.”

The Queen with Kate and William at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show. Getty

The Clarence House Instagram account, representing Prince Charles and Camilla, followed quickly after, sharing five photos of the Queen at various royal moments over the years.

“Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a particularly special 96th birthday today, as we celebrate her Platinum Jubilee year,” they penned.

The post started with a solo shot of the smiling Queen at the G7 Reception last year, followed by two other photos showing the Queen’s relationship with Prince Charles and his wife.

One photo captured the Queen and Camilla smiling at the Diamond Jubilee Pageant in 2011, and the other of Prince Charles kissing his mother’s hand at the Diamond Jubilee Concert the same year.

A throwback photo of the Queen, Prince Charles and Princess Anne from 1956 at the Windsor Horse Show was also featured in the post, followed by another shot of just the Queen and Camilla.

The Queen, Camilla and Charles at the Diamond Jubilee Pageant in 2011. Getty

The Queen’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie also took a moment to pay tribute via her personal Instagram page, sharing a photo from Trooping the Colour in 1998.

In the photo, the Queen waves to the crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony as she stands alongside Prince Philip and a young Princess Eugenie.

“Happy 96th Birthday Granny!” she penned. “You have been such an inspiration to me and so many across the world. Thank you for your support, love and strength. Xx.”

Her mother Sarah Ferguson also shared warm words for the Queen, posting a solo shot of the smiling monarch on her Instagram account.

“Happy Birthday Your Majesty. What an amazing day of celebrations for the most inspirational Head of State, leader, Wife, Mother, Granny, Great Granny and Mother in Law.”

The Queen, Prince Philip and Eugenie at Trooping the Colour in 1998. Getty

It comes after the Royal Windsor Horse Show released a new photo of the Queen to celebrate her birthday, which falls on April 21.

Taken last month on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the shot featured the Queen with two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale.

The Royal Family Instagram alluded to Her Majesty’s historically long rule in the caption, writing: “First staged in 1943, The Queen has attended every single Royal Windsor Horse Show.”

The Queen’s landmark Platinum Jubilee celebrations will be held in June in line with the monarch’s “official” birthday.