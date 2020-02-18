The Queen is apparently devastated after another one of her family members announced he is splitting from his regal wife. Getty

“They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family.”

David, who is the son of the late Princess Margaret, inherited his title of Earl of Snowdon following the 2017 death of his father, photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones.

He and Serena share three children together, including Viscount Linley, Charles Armstrong-Jones, and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

Her Majesty’s nephew David Armstrong-Jones is calling it a day with his wife, Serena, are being married for 25 years. Getty

David, who is currently 21st in line to the throne, recently made headlines for riding his bike home from the Queen’s annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

The royal revelation comes after it was reported Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips announced he was splitting from his wife of 12 years, Autumn.

Speaking to The Sun, a royal insider said that Peter was in complete shock because he apparently had no idea there was an issue between him and his wife.

David, who is the son of the late Princess Margaret, inherited his title of Earl of Snowdon following the 2017 death of his father, photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones. Getty

“He thought he was happily married and had the perfect family with two lovely daughters. But he is now in total shock,” the source said.

Despite his apparent lack of insight regarding their marital issues, Autumn is believed to have been quite vocal about her woes with her closest friends.

“Autumn is a wonderful wife and mother and a very intelligent woman, but she’s been telling her friends for some time that there were issues,” the source said.