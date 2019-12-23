The Queen is currently residing at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where she will soon be joined by other members of the royal family for Christmas. Getty

While Philip no longer participates in the shoot, it’s understood he liked to watch the action from a distance, so it’s thought the Queen may have cancelled the event out of respect for him.

Another annual event, which has seemingly been canned, is the Queen’s usual visit to the Royal stud, where she would normally check in on the horses and meet with the staff.

Despite the recent cancellations, the royals will still take part in other events and activities, including the recent pudding-making cook-off, which provides support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities.

With Prince Philip now admitted to hospital, following a reported ‘nasty fall’, Her Majesty is said to have cancelled a number of the family’s annual traditions. Getty

At the event, Prince George joined four generations of the royal family, including his great grandmother, the Queen, his father, Prince William and his grandfather, Prince Charles.

Together, they mixed the batter for puddings, which will form part of 99 puddings distributed across the charity’s network in the UK and the Commonwealth - marking The Royal British Legion’s 99th year.

While it remains unclear how long Prince Philip will stay in hospital, he is reportedly in high spirits, and is said to have been laughing and joking with hospital staff.

The Queen chose to cancel a family pheasant shoot, which was supposed to take place on Saturday – despite it being at the height of shooting season. Getty

Buckingham Palace has also claimed that the admission was for "observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition".

In the statement, the palace stated: “The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition.

“The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's doctor,” the statement read.