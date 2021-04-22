"It has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband." Instagram

The 95-year-old said she had received many messages of good wishes, and that she and the royal family were “deeply touched” by the “support and kindness” from around the wrold.

"My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days," she said.

She went on to say they continue to be reminded that Philip had "such an extraordinary impact on countless people" throughout his life.

Buckingham Palace also shared this photo of the Queen for her 95th birthday. Instagram

Buckingham Palace also shared a photo of the Queen in happier times for her birthday, and along with the photo was the caption: “Today is The Queen’s 95th birthday."

“The Queen was born at 2.40am on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

“This year Her Majesty remains at Windsor Castle, during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh," the caption read.

The Queen's usually birthday commemorations have been cancelled as it falls in the royal mourning period. Instagram

With her birthday falling within the two-week period of royal mourning for her late husband, commemorations this year are subdued.

According to the Ministry of Defence, traditional gun salutes in Hyde Park and at the Tower of London have been cancelled.

It is expected the Queen will spend her birthday with some family members and staff at Windsor Castle, after she laid her husband Philip to rest on Saturday.

The Queen paid tribute to her husband with special touches to her outfit. Getty