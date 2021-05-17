The Queen is still mourning her husband. Getty

Per the Daily Mail, Queen Elizabeth II may take an off-season trip to the Balmoral estate with a small team of royal staffers, to pay her respects to her late husband.

During her visit, Queen Elizabeth will reportedly stay at the seven-bedroom Craigowan Lodge, where she may also be joined by her niece Lady Sarah Chatto.

The Queen cut a stoic yet lonesome figure at the Prince's funeral. Getty

The Prince passed just two months before his milestone 100th birthday, aged 99 on April 9th this year.

The Queen, dressed in all black, laid her husband of 73 years to rest on Saturday, April 17 at Windsor Castle.