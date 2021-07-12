The Queen is hoping that Meghan will return to the UK with the children in September. Getty

“It wasn’t only a friendly visit, despite everyone trying to make it so,” explains our royal insider.

“Her Majesty told Harry in no uncertain terms that he and Meghan were humiliating the family, but also themselves, by constantly sounding off about the monarchy and the royals and then pulling bizarre stunts like naming their newborn daughter after her.

“The Queen is understandably furious, but she also can’t stand Harry embarrassing himself by misfiring insults from halfway around the world at the institution that gave him every privilege that most would only dream of.”



The Queen is yet to meet her namesake, Lilibet, in person. Getty

According to the insider, the Queen asked that Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39 – along with children Archie, 2, and Lilibet ‘Lili’, 5 weeks – return to London to face the music.

“It’s been quite some time since both Meghan and Harry have spoken to her in person, and she’s tired of all the miscommunication,” says a source.

“But perhaps even more importantly, she wants to spend time with her great-grandson and meeting the great-granddaughter who is named in her honour. The Queen is all too aware that at her age, chances to bond with newer family members – especially ones born overseas – are limited.

“She is especially keen to meet Lilibet, given Harry and Meghan made such a song and dance about naming their daughter after her.”

The first and last time the Queen was publicly seen with her great-grandson Archie was in May 2019. Getty

By September, both mother and baby should be in perfect enough health to make the overseas trip.

Meanwhile, royal expert Penny Junor tells New Idea that if Meghan and Harry do go to the UK with both children, then maybe the families could sort things out between them.

“I would hope that the current rift will one day be healed and that they can all forgive and forget so that the cousins can all get to know one another,” Junor explains. “This is a heartbreaking situation, but I can’t see it happening any time soon.”