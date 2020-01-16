The Queen may not be showing signs of handing over the throne any time soon, but fans are seemingly convinced change is coming this year, after a major clue was revealed. Getty

The bookmaker is also seemingly confident that Harry and Meghan will announce they are pregnant at some point this year, with the group offering evens on the news.

What’s more, Coral is also offering 2-1 odds that Prince William and Kate Middleton will announce they are having baby number four this year.

Harry said: “There is definitely a much greater chance that they begin to go in a different direction in 2020.

Amid all the controversy surrounding Harry and Meghan’s intention to quit the royal family, British bookmaker Coral has slashed its odds on the Queen stepping down in 2020 to 5-1. Getty

“We are almost certainly going to see some more new children over the next few years, with Beatrice and Eugenie potentially likely to start families in the near future,” he added.

The slashed odds come after Harry and Meghan shocked the world on January 6 with their bombshell announcement that they wished to step back from their roles as “senior royals”.

Since then, the royal family has seemingly been left in chaos and is currently clamouring to try and work out the next steps to arrange a speedy fix.

The slashed odds come after Harry and Meghan shocked the world on January 6 with their bombshell announcement that they wished to step back from their roles as “senior royals”. Getty

In a statement issued on their Instagram account, Harry and Meghan stated: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution."

They continued: "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the message stated.