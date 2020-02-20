Mark's My Kitchen Rules rivals haven't been shy about condemning the poker player's bad behaviour.
And on Thursday night it was his mentor who gave him a long-awaited serve.
MUST WATCH: MKR: Mark creates chaos in the kitchen with outrageous behaviour
Mark was busy berating his sister Lauren during the House of Colin cook-off when Colin himself piped up.
'Mark, pull your head it,' he yelled across the kitchen.
Mark obviously didn't hear, because he continued to tell his sister to 'shut up.'
'There should only be one voice in this kitchen, and that's mine!' Colin roared.
Unfortunately all that yelling resulted in some poor results.
Mark and The Fans were sent to an elimination cook-off, after his dishes were called 'rancid' and 'offensive.'
Jake said in his piece to camera, 'Today there are no strategic scores needed because none of the dishes deserve more than a six.'
This was after the food van-operator spat out Mark's main dish of 'mapo'.