Charlotte Best, who played edgy and misunderstood bully Cheryl, is just one of the actors from the show sharing throwback photos.
Taking to Instargam she shared a series of snaps both on set and behind the scenes.
“Puberty Blues spam curtesy of @glendyn_ivin Now on @netflix,” she captioned the post.
Susie Porter, who played Sue’s mum Pam, also delighted in reminiscing over the show, commenting on Charlotte’s post: “You are such an angel!! So good to see it again!! Brilliant show❤️@char_best🙌.”
Isabelle Cornish, who portrayed Cheryl’s BFF Vicki, shared a number of photos to share her excitement over the show hitting Netflix’s top 10 list.
“#pubertyblues is top 10 on Netflix. How awesome!! Thanks for all your support, keep sharing the show ⭐️ Photo by our amazing director @glendyn_ivin . Much love to the most epic cast and crew,” she wrote.
WATCH BELOW: Behind-the-scenes of CLEO's shoot with Isabelle Cornish.