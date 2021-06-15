Puberty Blues was an instant hit. Channel Ten

Charlotte Best, who played edgy and misunderstood bully Cheryl, is just one of the actors from the show sharing throwback photos.

Taking to Instargam she shared a series of snaps both on set and behind the scenes.

“Puberty Blues spam curtesy of @glendyn_ivin Now on @netflix,” she captioned the post.

Charlotte shared a number of BTS snaps. Instagram

We love this shot. Instagram

The perfect promo shot. Channel Ten

Susie Porter, who played Sue’s mum Pam, also delighted in reminiscing over the show, commenting on Charlotte’s post: “You are such an angel!! So good to see it again!! Brilliant show❤️@char_best🙌.”

Isabelle Cornish, who portrayed Cheryl’s BFF Vicki, shared a number of photos to share her excitement over the show hitting Netflix’s top 10 list.

“#pubertyblues is top 10 on Netflix. How awesome!! Thanks for all your support, keep sharing the show ⭐️ Photo by our amazing director @glendyn_ivin . Much love to the most epic cast and crew,” she wrote.

WATCH BELOW: Behind-the-scenes of CLEO's shoot with Isabelle Cornish.