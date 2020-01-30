It was speculated that Eugenie may have to pick up the slack and increase her royal engagements when Meghan and Harry leave their senior roles Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced on January 6 that they would be "stepping back" as senior royals - and their decision has had repercussions throughout the family.

While the couple said they will work to become financially independent, "while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” their plan to move to North America will no doubt impact the number of duties they'll undertake.

Harry and Meghan announced last week they will be stepping down as senior royals Getty

After the Queen released a statement saying she supports “Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family” it his clear that the Sussexes’ workload will have to be taken on by other royals.

Princess Eugenie and her sister Beatrice were named by some royal commentators as two of the members of the 'firm' who could step up and carry out engagements after Meghan and Harry’s exit.

Eugenie and Beatrice could pick up the slack from Harry and Meghan Getty

Harry Mount, author of How England Made the English, believes Prince Andrew’s daughters could also take on them some of the workload of their father after he stepped down as a working royal in November.

The author wrote in an op-ed for the I: “Perhaps the only prominent Royals who could take up the slack in Andrew and Harry’s absence are Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

“No one could blame them for their father’s appalling behaviour and no one could say there’s too much on their plate, workwise, at the moment.”