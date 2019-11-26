Crown Princess Mary of Denmark is renowned for stepping out in style when she attends royal engagements and ceremonies. Getty

Mary’s barely-there makeup look, consisting of matte complexion and neutral tones, showed off her enviably youthful visage.

She wore her brunette tresses in loose flowing waves, with a middle part, which revealed her well-defined brows and statement pearl teardrop earrings.

The Danish royal elevated her stylish ensemble with a pair of nude heels, matching clutch bag, and earth-toned gloves.

Mary was captured again looking effortlessly chic at a wreath laying ceremony in Warsaw, Poland. Getty

Frederik looked every inch the dapper gent in a black three-quarter length jacket and classic navy trousers, which he teamed with a sky-blue shirt and burgundy tie.

At one point, the heir apparent to the throne of Denmark cosied up to Mary as they posed for photos at the sombre occasion at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Mary’s fashion-forward moment comes after she was recently captured looking equally as striking at a dinner and concert with Prince Frederik and the Queen at Fredensborg Palace.

The Danish royal stunned in a full-length sky-blue coat, which she paired with a matching skirt and white blouse, as she posed for photographs alongside her hubbie Prince Fredrik, 51. Getty

In several photos shared to the monarch’s official Instagram account, Mary stunned in an elegant red long-sleeved gown.

Raising the fashion bar ever higher, the Princess also stepped out in October wearing a fabulous navy skirt and autumnal floral blouse, which channelled a Japanese-style cut.

She attended the event as a patron of the Christmas label fund, which supports 1,000 children between ages seven and fourteen annually through the Julemaerkefonden charity.