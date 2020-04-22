Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has shared a touching birthday tribute to her daughter Princess Isabella, who turned 13 on April 21. Getty

“In addition, the Crown Prince couple marks that Princess Isabella is now a teenager by publishing four private photos from Her Royal Highness's life.”

Among the other snaps was a pic of Isabella, taken in 2013, in which she is seen with her grandmother, Queen Margrethe during Easter.

A follow-up photo shows the youngster wearing a dance costume from 2009.

Taking to Instagram, Mary posted a very grown up snap of the young princess, taken by herself, along with a carousel of throwback snaps from over the years. Instagram

Enthusiastic fans took to Instagram to wish the princess happy birthday, with one person writing: Congratulations to the 13 years. Hope you have a great day with good gifts.”

Another person added: “She just gets nicer and nicer. She is going to look more and more like Mary. Congratulations to beautiful Princess Isabella. It is a pleasure to follow you.”

A third person added: “Congratulations to 13-year-old Princess Isabella We hope you have a wonderful birthday, despite these times we are in.”

Isabella is third in the line of succession to the Danish throne behind her father, Crown Prince Frederik, and elder brother, Prince Christian.

She has two younger siblings, twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

The children were recently living in Switzerland, where they attended an international school, but were forced to return to Denmark, following the outbreak of the Coronavirus.