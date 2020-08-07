The Danish royal family may have officially begun their summer holidays, but Crown Princess Mary’s latest projects shows that this queen-in-waiting rarely takes a break from her duties. Getty

Despite many royal events taking a back seat as a result of the current pandemic, Mary has continued to work a packed schedule and, in recent weeks, has started having more face-to-face appearances and meetings.

At the beginning of June she officiated over the official opening of the new Holmegaard Works Museum. Soon after she opened Naturkraft which is billed as the world’s first sustainability theme park in West Jutland.

More recently, Mary announced the launch of her foundation’s new campaign to help curb loneliness among the younger generation.

“Loneliness among young people is not a corona phenomenon,” Mary explained in a video posted on the Mary Foundation’s website. “It is a growing problem in our society. But the corona crisis has confirmed to all of us how important our close relationships are to how we feel.”

Mary has also been named the new president of the World Wildlife Fund in Denmark and will use her position to advocate for the conservation of forests, coral reefs and diverse wildlife.

After her appointment, the crown princess said: “We only have one globe, and we need to take good care of it and the animals if our descendants are to have a safe world to grow up in.”

Royal watchers are speculating that Mary's busy schedule is only set to increase as she continues with her preparations to become Denmark’s queen. Getty

It’s a significant appointment for Mary as it was previously held by Queen Margrethe’s husband Prince Henrik until his death. Danish magazine Se og Hør’s Anders Johan Stavseng says this has been welcomed.

“Mary has long been passionate about environmental protection, and the Danes are both happy and proud that Denmark’s future queen is taking on the assignment,” he says.

Royal watchers also believe this could be Mary’s marked attempt to show how her views on the environment differ from that of Queen Margrethe’s.

The current Danish monarch caused controversy earlier this year when she expressed her views on climate change in an interview with a Danish newspaper. Margrethe told Politiken she was “not quite convinced” that human activity had played a role.

Mary also spoke at the Global Pride event where she expressed support for LGBTI+ people. In her address, Mary – who’s been named patron – said, “As hosts, we are proud to showcase our Danish values – such as equality and human rights”.

Amid all this Mary has still found time to focus on her family. She recently shared images to the Danish royal family’s Instagram of Graasten Palace where she and Crown Prince Frederik, plus their four children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine are spending their summer holidays.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Danish royal fans have been happy that Mary has remained very present and active.

Although the royal family isolated at home from March, she and Frederik continued to use their profile to share updates about their lives. They’ve given a glimpse of date nights, home schooling, home offices and their exercise regime. Until then, the Danish royals had been enjoying a lower profile as they spent time in Switzerland where their four children were experiencing a term studying abroad.

But as the Danish publication Se og Hør warned, the pressure on the Queen-in-waiting is “enormous” as she and Frederik prepare to become the country’s next monarchs.

Psychologist Berit Sander has urged Mary to have more balance in her life and to take strategic breaks from her busy schedule to enjoy her holidays.

“A time-out may seem logical. But that’s not enough. You must also have a strategy throughout the year,” Berit said.

