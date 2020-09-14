Princess Mary (pictured) is ensuring the people of Denmark know just how prepared she is to be crowned the Queen of her adopted nation. Getty

Sources say a royal house headed by Frederik and Mary will “be a modern one … more progressive and with ideological projects”.

Specifically, the future King and Queen will reportedly throw support behind organisations that deal with climate and LGBTQ+ issues.

The royal revelation comes after it was reported that Mary and Fred were left reeling after shock allegations emerged against the Danish regal family.

Sources say a royal house headed by Frederik (left) and Mary (right) will “be a modern one … more progressive and with ideological projects”. Getty

Speaking during an interview with Danish magazine Se og Hør, Prince Joachim’s wife reportedly hinted that her family’s decision to remain in France was not their own choice.

In the interview, Crown Prince Frederik’s brother was asked to explain why he had stepped away from his royal duties to take up a position as military attaché at the Royal Danish Embassy in Paris for the next three years.

Princess Marie is reported as replying on behalf of her husband, saying of the surprise new job and possibly permanent relocation, “It is not always us who decide. I think that’s important to know.”

Prince Joachim’s (right) wife Marie (left) reportedly hinted that her family’s decision to remain in France was not their own choice. Getty

The Danish royals broke with protocol and spoke to the outlet while on a stroll near Luzech, south-west France, on a family holiday.

During the impromptu interview, Princess Marie revealed the change in direction for the family hadn’t been an easy one.

“I think it has been challenging for me because I had to support my husband and take care of our children,” she said.

