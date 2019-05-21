Princess Mary glows in purple during South Korea visit
Crown Prince Frederik and wife Princess Mary kicked off their official royal tour of South Korea on May 20th, beginning their visit with a meeting with South Korea's President and Prime Minister.
WATCH! Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary visit village on the borderland between North and South Korea
The Danish royal couple first visited the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea before attending an official dinner with South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-Yeon at the prime minister's official residence in Seoul.
Wearing her hair in a sophisticated low bun, Crown Princess Mary looked absolutely radiant in a deep-hued floral midi-dress, paired with a matching clutch, dimaond earrings, and tan pumps.
Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary are currently visiting South Korea to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.