Just days after it was announced that the Danish royal family have decided to leave their official residence, Crown Prince Frederik has been spotted driving alone with his children. Getty

They have decided to return to the Cancelli House in Fredensborg where they lived in the early days of their marriage, and where Frederik and son Christian were pictured arriving by car.

This could suggest that relations are strained between Mary and Frederik and Queen Margrethe.

The Danish monarch is based in Amalienborg during the winter months, Fredensborg in spring and autumn, and Marselisborg Palace or Graasten Palace in summer, so this move suggests the younger royals are attempting to avoid the queen.

Frederik and Mary have posted photos of themselves at home during the lockdown period. Instagram

The Danish publication Se og Hør recently reported on how the crown prince and princess are currently on a “charm offensive” with their regular social media posts during the coronavirus pandemic.

They pointedly reported, “It is well known that Queen Margrethe does not even use a cellphone”.

Frederik and Mary have posted photos of themselves at home during the lockdown period, sharing pictures of their four children, themselves working in their home offices and even posting a picture of the crown prince having a haircut.

Crown Princess Mary, who was photographed looking strained and exhausted, could be at breaking point. Getty

However, in recent weeks Margrethe appears to have decided it’s time to up her own profile on social media and has been much more present on the royal family’s official Instagram page.

Even so, speculation remains as to whether the Danish monarch could soon abdicate from her position.

Mary and Frederik have increased their public profiles and activities during the same time as they presumably ready themselves to become king and queen.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!