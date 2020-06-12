Princess Mary and Prince Frederik have decided to move out of their current home of Amalienborg Palace in Denmark. Getty

“The Cancelli House is a house, whereas Amalienborg is a palace,” Mary said in the 2013 book, Amalienborg.

“I am sure it would have been much more overwhelming had we moved into Amalienborg right after the wedding.

“At Fredensborg you are protected by nature. From the very moment I entered the house, I felt at home. We felt that it was our place.”

After having lived in the palace for close to 10 years, the couple along with their children have relocated to the Cancelli House in Fredensborg. Getty

The couple are reportedly delighted to be moving back into the house they spent their early days as a married couple and they both think that Fredensborg is a great place for the children to grow up. The family are no doubt looking forward to spending summer there.

Mary and Fred’s relocation comes after it was revealed the pair are the happiest they’ve ever been – despite being in isolation since the implementation of a nationwide lockdown.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued, the public have been treated to numerous Instagram videos and photos offering up a rare glimpse behind the palace walls.

Mary and Fred lived in the house after their 2009 wedding and they have some very fond memories of the place. Getty

One of the most intimate posts shows the couple’s casually dressed feet in front of the TV. This was contrasted with another image of the pair attending the theatre in pre-Coronavirus times, decked out in full royal regalia.

“A different and slightly more relaxed ... well ... a much more relaxed way to go [to] the theatre,” the royals captioned the post. “Sitting at home on the couch can of course never replace going to the theatre.”

A few weeks prior to that, the royal family appeared in a heartwarming video, which was used as part of a TV documentary called Denmark Stands Together.

