“I think they were very close when they were young, they are what we call pseudo-twins, but growing up they seemed to grow a bit apart,” Danish Royal commentator Anna Thygesen tells New Idea.

“Frederik always knowing that he would end up as the King of Denmark, whereas Joachim had to define his own way of life. I think that has been separating them. But a part from that, I just think that they are two very different persons.”

The ongoing tensions between Mary and Marie are also said to be cause for concern, if the couple decide to sit down with the media.

“It has long been known that Crown Princess Mary and Princess Marie do not like each other. Why is still uncertain,” claims European historian Oskar Aanmoen.

An interview of this nature would no doubt come as a blow to Mary, who has made an effort to keep her private life largely out of the media over the years.

However, it’s unlikely that Joachim will say anything to harm his family, because that’s not the way things are done in Denmark.

“If Prince Joachim and Princess Marie had done an interview that was as damaging as what Harry and Meghan did, I am not sure if it could ever have been forgiven,” Oskar adds.

“The Danish royals prefer to dislike each other in secret, while they always smile nicely when they meet each other.”

