Princess Mary has been left out of the latest Danish family portraits.
WATCH: Princess Mary and her family share video message from isolation
The snaps were released to celebrate Queen Margrethe of Denmark's 80th birthday this week and feature her posing alongside her son Crown Prince Frederik and grandson Prince Christian.
Photographer Per Morten Abrahamsen took the photographs last year in Christian IX's Mansion at Amalienborg in Copenhagen.
One snap shows the trio in the Red Salon at the mansion while another shows the three royals standing in the doorway to the Red Salon.
The snaps were released to celebrate Queen Margrethe of Denmark's 80th birthday.
Per Morten Abrahamsen
The photos were taken by Per Morten Abrahamsen.
Per Morten Abrahamsen
Princess Mary is noticeably absent from all photographs.
The monarch's birthday celebrations were canned this year because of the coronavirus outbreak gripping the globe.
The photos feature Queen Margrethe posing alongside her son Crown Prince Frederik and grandson Prince Christian.
Per Morten Abrahamsen
Queen Margrethe has requested that people to send flowers to people who need their spirits lifted.
"The Queen receives flowers every year on her birthday from near and far," a statement from the Palace revealed.
Princess Mary.
Getty
"This year, the Queen is calling for a bouquet to be sent to one of the many senior citizens who are facing particular difficulties during this time."