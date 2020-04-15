Princess Mary has been left out of the latest Danish family portraits.

The snaps were released to celebrate Queen Margrethe of Denmark's 80th birthday this week and feature her posing alongside her son Crown Prince Frederik and grandson Prince Christian.

Photographer Per Morten Abrahamsen took the photographs last year in Christian IX's Mansion at Amalienborg in Copenhagen.

One snap shows the trio in the Red Salon at the mansion while another shows the three royals standing in the doorway to the Red Salon.