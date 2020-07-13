Princess Mary has been called out by the Danish media for having “dangerous” sunspots. Getty

Meanwhile, as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the globe, Denmark’s royal family have had to adjust to their new version of normal.

Australian-born Crown Princess Mary, 48, and her husband Crown Prince Frederik, 51, were forced into isolation since the Danish government implemented a nation-wide lockdown on March 11.

The virus had thrown a spanner into the works for a number of events and celebrations on the royal family’s calendar. With a ban on all large gatherings until August, Queen Margrethe II’s official 80th birthday celebrations in both April and June were cancelled, as was Prince Christian’s impending confirmation.

Like many people across the globe, the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted Mary and Frederik's day-to-day life. Getty

While in lockdown, the royals took to their official Instagram account, Det Danske Kongehus, to post a heartwarming video of the family in the backyard of their home at Amalienborg Palace.

The rare glimpse into their home lives was part of a TV program called Denmark Stands Together, a documentary showing the varying experiences of Danish families during the coronavirus lockdown.

Mary and Frederik with their children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, 13, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent, both 9. Instagram

Standing in casual puffer jackets and jeans, Mary, Frederik and their children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, 13, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent, both 9, told viewers about their daily routines, and how they have been staying active and positive.

“The world looks completely different today than it did just a few weeks ago,” Frederik said.

“We all miss our normal everyday lives.”

