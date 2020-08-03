Mary and Frederik’s holiday was interrupted when they learnt that Prince Joachim had been rushed to hospital suffering a blood clot on his brain. Getty

Behind the scenes, however, the royals were understandably shaken by the medical emergency that was playing out in France where Joachim and his family currently reside.

“The queen [Margrethe]was devastated. It was such a shock especially given her son is so fit and healthy,” says an insider. “The whole family gathered together while they waited for more news. It felt very touch and go.”

Sources tell New Idea that it was an even bigger shock for Mary and Frederik given the state of the two brothers’ relationship.

“Fred and Joachim have been icy toward each other for some time now over various things, including Fred’s belief that Joachim and Marie are dodging royal responsibility by spending the summer in France.”

Fred and Joachim have allegedly been icy toward each other for some time now over various things. Instagram

But in the wake of this medical drama, Mary reportedly urged Frederik to move on from any disagreements he’d had with his younger brother.

“She has a heart of gold and wanted her husband to understand that this just proves life is too short to hold on to such pettiness.

“Queen Margrethe is so grateful to Mary for her compassion and says it’s just another reason she’ll make a fine queen one day.”

Royals author Phil Dampier confirms the Danish royals are “devastated” about Prince Joachim’s health woes and Mary has taken the news particularly badly.

“To suffer a blood clot aged only 51 is very worrying. I’m sure it will play on Mary’s mind because she lost her mother when she was only middle aged,” he explains. “When you have had a loss like that you always worry it will happen to someone else close to you.”

Mary reportedly urged Frederik to move on from any disagreements he’d had with his younger brother. Getty

Even more worrying, the medical emergency appeared to have come without warning. Just two days before his hospitalisation, Joachim had been celebrating his son, Prince Felix’s 18th birthday in Chateau de Cayx, the Danish royal residence in southern France.

His close family had gathered for the event, including Joachim’s ex-wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg and their eldest son, Prince Nikolai, 20 as well as Joachim’s current wife, Marie, and their two children Prince Henrik, 11, and Princess Athena, 8.

Last year, Joachim and his family moved to Paris so he could undertake more military training and in June it was announced he would remain there and take up a position as a military attaché for the Danish embassy from September.

It was explained that the prince – who is sixth in line to the Danish throne – would continue certain royal duties but this was assumed to be a way for Joachim to step away from senior royal life.

Now, however, the Danish press have reported that Joachim’s “dream job” is under threat as the prince will likely require a lengthy recuperation.

