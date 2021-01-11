Rumour has it the relationship between Crown Princess Mary (left) and her sister-in-law, Princess Marie, has gone rapidly downhill. Getty

“We never see them together, we never see them do things together, neither ‘in private’ or ‘on duty,’” notes the royal commentator.

The royals are now reportedly virtually estranged after Marie, 44, appeared to publicly complain about her family’s recent relocation to Paris.

Speaking to Danish magazine See and Hear in July 2020, Princess Marie claimed that remaining in France after Joachim finished his military studies wasn’t their decision.

Princess Marie (pictured) is said to be more hot-headed than Mary. Getty

This was interpreted as an allusion to it being a directive made by Queen Margrethe and Mary’s husband, Crown Prince Frederik.

Soon after, Joachim underwent emergency brain surgery and, although his brother visited him during his convalescence, Mary, 48, didn’t join him on the trip to France.

The two families were also separate at Christmas, prompting more concern that they were at loggerheads.

Prince Christian (pictured) tested positive to COVID-19 in December. Getty

Frosty relationships aside, Mary had a more pressing issue to be concerned with recently, after her son Prince Christian tested positive to COVID-19 in December.

The 15-year-old prince and eldest son of Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik, caught the virus following an outbreak at his school.

In a statement, the Palace revealed: "The Crown Prince and Crown Princess were informed yesterday, Sunday 6 December 2020, of a local outbreak of COVID-19 at Tranegård School in Hellerup."

