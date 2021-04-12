Mary and Frederik fled the palace with their four children. Getty

Along with the monarch, the family were able to enjoy their Easter break in peace away from the drama at the palace.

Several photos were shared from their time in Aarhus that showed the family enjoying their time on the vast grounds of the palace and decorating Easter eggs together.

Mary is also gearing up for what will be an emotional reunion with her Australian father, Professor John Donaldson.

John, who lives in Scotland with his wife and Mary’s stepmum Susan Horwood, is expected to make his way to Denmark for the confirmation of Prince Christian, due to take place as early as this month.

“I would say it is likely that Christian will be confirmed in a small ceremony in May or June, but if his parents want a larger ceremony and party with foreign guests, they may wait until August or September,” author and royal historian Oskar Aanmoen told New Idea Royals Monthly.

Christian’s confirmation was originally supposed to take place in last year’s northern spring, but was postponed due to COVID pandemic concerns.

“Mary will be overjoyed to see her father again after all this time, as well as Christian,” Oskar adds, explaining that the 79-year-old retired academic is extremely close to his 15-year-old grandson.

“After his other grandfather Prince Henrik died [in 2018], Christian has been even closer to the professor. John cared for him and played with him a lot as a little boy. I’m sure that they have been keeping in touch and speaking on the phone by Zoom, but there is nothing like a hug.”

