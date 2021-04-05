Princess Mary (right) is gearing up for an emotional reunion with her father John Donaldson (left). Getty

Christian’s confirmation was originally supposed to take place in last year’s northern spring, but was postponed due to COVID pandemic concerns.

“Mary will be overjoyed to see her father again after all this time, as well as Christian,” Oskar adds, explaining that the 79-year-old retired academic is extremely close to his 15-year-old grandson.

“After his other grandfather Prince Henrik died [in 2018], Christian has been even closer to the professor. John cared for him and played with him a lot as a little boy. I’m sure that they have been keeping in touch and speaking on the phone by Zoom, but there is nothing like a hug.”

In recent months, Princess Mary has often spoken about how the world’s COVID lockdowns have created a deep sense of unease and loneliness among people who have been unable to visit family and friends. Prince Christian, who tested positive for COVID in December, has also spoken about the effect the lockdowns have had.

“I miss seeing my friends and spending more time practising sports and being more active,” he said in an interview last year.

Then, following an online youth panel in February for The Mary Foundation, the future queen of Denmark addressed the issue head-on.

Mary, husband Frederik and their kids have been separated from their extended family due to COVID. Getty

“It’s obvious that since the last time we met in October, young people have become much more pressured by the situation they are in,” Princess Mary said.

“And the atmosphere at that meeting was different and more burdened this time.

“They struggle with preserving both motivation and spirit, and loneliness has started to feel more acute for more of them.”

While the discussion was focused on Denmark’s younger generation, there’s no doubt that the months away from seeing her own family would have hit extremely hard for Mary, who has made sure her children recognise their Australian heritage as well as their European royalty ties.

“It will be a very emotional reunion for Mary and her father, who she has always been close to,” says Oskar. “I’m sure they will celebrate as much as possible, especially as things return to normal.”

John pictured with his wife Susan. Getty

Although John is expected to make it for Christian’s special day, it remains unclear whether Susan will take the trip to Copenhagen.

“It is possible that Susan won’t go as she has had a difficult relationship with Mary, who suspected her of talking to the press too often,” the royal watcher says.

“But both Susan and John are very fond of Frederik and Mary’s four children.”

The royal court is expected to announce the details of Christian’s confirmation shortly. The ceremony is a hugely symbolic one in Denmark, marking the transition from child to adult in Danish tradition.

The second-in-line to the throne is expected to be confirmed at either Frederiksborg Castle Chapel – where his father Crown Prince Frederik was confirmed – or Fredensborg Castle where Queen Margrethe II’s ceremony was held.

