Trying her best to keep it all together, Crown Princess Mary (pictured) has admitted she was on the verge of tears last week as she gave an emotional speech about grief.

Mary added that it was “a little hard to explain” why she had been so upset, prompting concern for the hardworking royal.

This month marks the 23rd anniversary of the death of Mary’s mother, Henrietta ‘Etta’ Donaldson, who died on November 20, 1997 of a heart condition when the Crown Princess was just 25 years old.

Mary’s comments came after it was reported the Crown Princess is facing yet another Christmas away from her family, which has allegedly left her “heartbroken”.

The Danish Royal was attending the 20th anniversary of the Children, Youth and Grief Network when she became visibly upset.

Royal author Phil Dampier explained how for the third year in a row Mary will be unable to spend the festive period with her Australian family, this time as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phil said, “It would be impossible for her to travel Down Under or for her family to leave Australia in the current crisis.

“I’m sure that Mary is heartbroken that she can’t see her family this Christmas.”

It’s a sad end to what’s been a challenging year for the Danish royal family. As the coronavirus spread through Europe, Mary and Frederik were forced to cut short their stay in Switzerland, where their children were enrolled in a 12-week program at an international school.

Denmark’s planned nationwide celebrations to mark Queen Margrethe’s 80th birthday were then cancelled. The royals other scheduled engagements and tours were also canned and they limited most of their activities to virtual meetings, while the children were homeschooled.

Then, in July, Prince Joachim was rushed to hospital in the South of France for emergency brain surgery after suffering a blood clot.

