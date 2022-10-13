"Happy Anniversary my Jack. 4 years and counting…" Princess Eugenie wrote on Instagram.

Her mother Sarah Ferguson also posted her own tribute to Instagram with a collection of photos featuring Eugenie and Jack on their special day.

"Happy Anniversary darling Jack and Eugie… Love Romance," Sarah wrote.

The photographer Alex Bramall also reshared the stunning black and white photo, he said: "Happy Anniversary" alongside the numerous other photos he took of the royal family.

The pair have been married since 2018. Getty

wearing a white Peter Piloto and Christopher de Vos ensemble. The off-the-shoulder dress featured a flowing train that truly made her look the part for a Princess.

The dresses low back was also revealed to be specifically requested by the Princess as she wanted to display the scar she gained from her corrective scoliosis surgery when she was 12-years-old.

Princess Eugenie changed into a evening gown designed by Zac Posen. The nuptial ceremony was followed by a reception at Windsor Castle, then a private dinner at Royal Lodge in Windsor where Eugenie grew up.

"Princess Eugenie's evening dress was designed by Zac Posen, who was inspired by the beauty of Windsor and the surrounding countryside. The White Rose of York is subtly embroidered on both the shoulder and back which hold together the cape," it revealed in an old Instagram account for @hrhdukeofyork which has since been deleted.

"Princess Eugenie is wearing diamond and emerald drop earrings which were a wedding gift from the Groom. Princess Eugenie also wears a hair slide belonging to Her Majesty The Queen."

The Royal Lodge is also home to Prince Andrew and his family after he was gifted the mansion in 2003.

Since their wedding day, Eugenie and Jack have become loving parents to August Brooksbank who will celebrate his second birthday on February 9. The family currently reside in Comporta after moving for Jack's new job.

This article was originally published on sister site Now to Love.