Eugenie looked upset as she left a London hotel on Monday Getty

Just hours before Eugenie was spotted solo in London, the Queen had released her statement about the crisis sparked by Meghan and Harry’s bombshell request to step back as senior royals.

Queen Elizabeth said that she was "entirely supportive" of Harry and Meghan's desire to strike out on their own, however she added that talks will continue in forthcoming days to fully bring the crisis to an end.

Harry and Meghan want to step down as senior royals Getty

It's thought that if the Queen will allow Meghan and Harry to step down as senior royals, the Sussexes’ workload will have to be taken on by other royals.

And Princess Eugenie and her sister Beatrice have been named by some royal commentators as two of the members of the 'firm' who could step up and carry out engagements after Meghan and Harry’s exit.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, seen here on Christmas Day 2019, may have to undertake more royal duties as a result of Meghan and Harry's departure Getty

Harry Mount, author of How England Made the English, believes Prince Andrew’s daughters could also take on them some of the workload of their father after he stepped down as a working royal in November.

The author wrote in an op-ed for the I: “Perhaps the only prominent Royals who could take up the slack in Andrew and Harry’s absence are Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

“No one could blame them for their father’s appalling behaviour and no one could say there’s too much on their plate, workwise, at the moment.”