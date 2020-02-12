Princess Eugenie has seemingly dropped a subtle clue that suggests she might be a bridesmaid at Princess Beatrice’s upcoming wedding to fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Getty

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the delightful pic, with one person writing: “Very happy for Princess Beatrice and your family!”

Another person stated: “You must be a very proud sis! Wish the couple all happiness and may the wedding preparation go smoothly.”

A third person added: “Awww congrats to you and your sister!!”

Eugenie shared a sweet throwback snap of the herself and Bea as youngsters when they were bridesmaids for their nanny Alison Wardley. Instagram

While the post may just seem like a sweet sisterly gesture, it could be that Eugenie was giving fans a subtle hint she is going to carry out the bridesmaid role again at Bea’s wedding.

Eugenie is yet to reveal her role in the wedding, but if history is anything to go by, the snap could be a sign she is set to lead her sister down the aisle in May.

Throwback snaps from when the sisters were bridesmaids were also used by Eugenie when she announced that Beatrice was her maid of honour back in 2018.

At the time, Eugenie took to Instagram to make the big announcement, writing: “90s throwback...wedding planning starts!!”