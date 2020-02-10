WATCH: Robbie Williams was worried daughter Teddy would mess up Eugenie's wedding
Eugenie’s fans were delighted when, after a few low-key months, she finally returned to social media at the end of last month to mark the anniversary of her engagement announcement.
They were also quick to urge the princess to make a baby announcement as soon as possible, with one even commenting, “It’s baby time!”.
With all the furore surrounding Prince Andrew and his alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, as well as the fall-out from Harry and Meghan stepping down as senior royals, it’s thought Eugenie may have made a tactical decision to keep away from the public eye.