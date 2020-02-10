Eugenie’s fans were delighted when, after a few low-key months, she finally returned to social media at the end of last month to mark the anniversary of her engagement announcement. Getty

With all the furore surrounding Prince Andrew and his alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, as well as the fall-out from Harry and Meghan stepping down as senior royals, it’s thought Eugenie may have made a tactical decision to keep away from the public eye.

Eugenie’s potential baby news comes after it was recently reported she was once embroiled in a screaming match with sister Bea.

Eugenie’s potential baby news comes after it was recently reported she was once embroiled in a screaming match with sister Bea. Getty

Eugenie previously discussed an incident where the royal daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson fought over clothes.

“Like most sisters, we sometimes fight about clothes," she told The Telegraph on her 18th birthday.

“I always take her clothes back to school, for instance, which she hates."

Eugenie previously discussed an incident where the royal daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson fought over clothes. Getty

“We had a screaming argument over a pair of Converse trainers that I took back, which she said were hers and I said were mine," she said.

For more, see this week’s New Idea – out now!