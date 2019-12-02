Princess Eugenie could be forced to move out of Kensington Palace in the wake of the scandal surrounding her father, Prince Andrew .

According to reports, Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who live in the grounds of Kensington Palace, may move out sometime soon.

The claims follow Prince Andrew's royal duties being restricted by Queen Elizabeth II after the Duke of York was "banished from royal duties and sent to sit behind a desk at his mother's house," according to a Daily Mail insider.

Prince Andrew withdrew from his official duties following a scandalous interview with BBC Newsnight, where he was questioned on his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.