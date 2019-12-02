WATCH: Prince Andrew confused during questioning about Virginia Roberts
According to reports, Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who live in the grounds of Kensington Palace, may move out sometime soon.
The claims follow Prince Andrew's royal duties being restricted by Queen Elizabeth II after the Duke of York was "banished from royal duties and sent to sit behind a desk at his mother's house," according to a Daily Mail insider.
Prince Andrew withdrew from his official duties following a scandalous interview with BBC Newsnight, where he was questioned on his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Prince Andrew has come under scrutiny for his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
BBC
Eugenie and Jack have lived together since their wedding in October 2018
Getty
Speculation is rife around whether Eugenie and her older sisterPrincess Beatricewill continue to live in their current residences.
Beatrice splits her time between an apartment at St James’s Palace, and New York.
Will Andrew, pictured with Beatrice, be able to afford to cover his daughters' rent?
Getty
Whereas Eugenie and Jack live in Ivy Cottage, a three-bedroom house in the grounds of Kensington Palace, at a "commercial rent" rate of around $347,000 per year, according to Express.co.uk.
The cost of their residences is always thought to have been covered by Prince Andrew, as he is a "working royal".
However it's unknown as to whether Andrew's income may shrink due to the fallout from the scandal surrounding him, which could perhaps mean his daughters may have to pay their own way, and perhaps move out of their royal residences.