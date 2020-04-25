The 30-year-old took to Instagram to share two photos of herself and her husband as they self-isolate on the grounds of Royal Lodge, where they are staying with Eugenie's mother and father, Prince Andrew and Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson.

Captioning the photos, Eugenie wrote: "Jack and I are celebrating our 10th anniversary today... and we are lucky enough to be together at this time.

The lengthy post continued: "If anyone has an anniversary this week, if you are together or not because of this challenging time, if you are a frontline worker wishing to tell your person you love them, then please do send me a photo and message via DM of how you are celebrating and I will share your messages on my story over the next few days."