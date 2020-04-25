Royal fans were quick to comment on the stunning photos of the happy couple.
"Happy 10th anniversary to you. Wonderful, it is a beautiful initiative," wrote one royal fan.
Another added: "Love the pic!"
A third chimed in: "Aw, that's a lovely photo."
Eugenie and Jack tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018. This was the same venue where cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said their i do’s months earlier.
The adorable photos come after much speculation that Eugenie is expecting her first child.
On Thursday, royal watchers went wild when Eugenie left a cryptic comment on Prince William and Kate’s Middletons's Kensington Royal Instagram.
Kate and William released a series of adorable birthday portraits of little Prince Louis to celebrate his second birthday.
The post has received thousands of comments and well wishes, including one from Eugenie.
Eugenie reacted to the super-cute snaps with a simple red love heart emoji and her comment has gained dozens of responses of its own.
Eugenie’s reaction received more than 4,000 likes and more than 50 gushing replies.
One fan wrote: “@princesseugenie so lovely princess Eugenie.. hope soon there's another royal baby from you.
Another put: “@princesseugenie you're the sweetest.”