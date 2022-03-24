"What a birthday to celebrate in the park with my boys." Instagram

Alongside her kind words was a photo of her and husband Jack Brooksbank walking in a UK park with their young son toddling along between them.

Grasping each of his parents by the hand, little August appeared to be taking some of his first steps in a bright orange shirt and sweet striped trousers.

Meanwhile, Eugenie's mother Sarah, Duchess of York, shared her own tribute to her daughter to mark her 32nd year.

Taking to her own Instagram profile with a black and white framed photo of Eugenie riding a pony as a small child, Sarah edited the photo to include a sweet message in pink text.

"Happy birthday my little Eugie. You make every day the best with your golden heart," it read.

The sweet tribute revealed Sarah's nickname for her daughter – Eugie – is remarkably similar to Eugenie's own nickname for her and Jack's son; Augie.

The young royal turned one in February, another occasion his mother Eugenie marked with a sweet Instagram tribute sharing a glimpse into their surprisingly relaxed family life.

"Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie," the Princess of York captioned two photos she shared to mark her son's milestone.

"You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you!"

Eugenie is one of very few British royals who maintains a personal social media account, but is just as careful as her relatives when it comes to her child's privacy.

The 32-year-old chooses to keep August's face hidden in all photos she shares of him, often posting pictures taken from behind to keep her son's appearance private.

It's a trend that is becoming increasingly common amongst high-profile parents and even Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have been known to use the same trick with photos of their son Archie.

Of all the photos the couple have ever shared of their son, only a select few – including official royal portraits and Christmas cards – actually show his face.

The pair have only ever released one photo of their second child, daughter Lilibet, to the public in a bid to keep their children's lives as private as possible.

Royal watchers were amazed to see how much August has grown in the new photo Eugenie shared, with some speculating that he may have inherited his mother's auburn hair.

