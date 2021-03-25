Princess Eugenie shared a new photo of herself with her husband Jack and baby August on her birthday. Instagram

Eugenie added: “I got the best present I could ask for!!”

The posts comment section went wild with adoration for the post.

One follower wrote, “Omg these pictures are adorable, I hope you had a great day with them,” and another commented, “So happy for you and your family!”

The Princess who is 10th in line to the throne also posted more pictures of August to commemorate her first Mother’s Day.

The first picture is of August looking adorable in a daffodils field, and the second image is a throwback photo of Eugenie and her Mother Fergie to pay her tribute.

Jack is a doting dad to son August. Instagram

“I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother’s Day," she captioned the milestone post,

“I'm also celebrating my beautiful Mumma with this picture of us from March 1990. You’ve taught me so much. Happy Mother’s Day to all.”

Eugenie is clearly much loved by her followers as this post was also blown up with the sweetest of messages, with many commenters excited about August’s bunny slippers.

Throwback of Fergie and baby Eugenie. Instagram

“Oh my, his bunny slippers. Happy first Mother’s Day!” commented a fan.

Baby August sits 11th place in line for the throne, which is one step behind his mother.

However, because the royal family is allegedly editing the number of working royals in rotation, time will tell how big of a role the young royal will have. He will likely work a commoner job just like his mother.

Princess Eugenie has famously worked for years in the art world and is also a keen philanthropist.

From these pictures of the family, they are clearly enjoying their new life as a young family and are making the most of the time afforded to them due to the current Covid catastrophe in the UK.