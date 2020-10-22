Eugenie, who like her sister Beatrice, doesn’t perform public full time royal duties, isn’t entitled to receive funding, which means her offspring won’t receive a cent – or rather pence.

Instead, Eugenie, who has a degree in art history and English literature, earns money working from her job at art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London.

Likewise, her beau Jack Brooksbank earns money from being the European ambassador of George Clooney tequila brand Casamigos, which was launched in 2013.

According to Express, Eugenie’s father Prince Andrew previously issued a statement, in which he addressed his daughter’s role as “modern working young women”.

"As a father, my wish for my daughters is for them is to be modern working young women, who happen to be members of the Royal Family, and I am delighted to see them building their careers.

"When they do support the Royal Family in its work this is very much appreciated by my Family and most importantly by those organisations and to those for whom their participation makes such a difference," the statement read.

The royal revelation comes after it was reported the Queen was recently forced to intervene in Eugenie’s affairs – to prevent another royal celebration from being ruined.

According to OK!, a palace insider sensationally claimed Her Majesty is “fed up” with her son Prince Andrew’s sex scandal ruining her grandchildren's milestone events.

As a result, the reigning monarch has reportedly stepped in and “banned” Andrew from the delivery room when Eugenie eventually gives birth.