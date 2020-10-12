Princess Eugenie (right) and Jack Brooksbank (left) are set to welcome their first child - but the royal baby may be banned from playing Monopoly. Getty

In 2008, Eugenie’s father Prince Andrew first revealed the iconic game had been banned by the Queen

UK publication The Telegraph reported at the time that the Duke of York had been presented with a Monopoly game to mark his visit at an official function in the English city of Leeds but was forced to politely decline.

“We are not allowed to play Monopoly at home,” Andrew explained, before adding the rule was brought in because “it gets too vicious”.

And if board game rules in the royal household are as steeped in tradition as other royal regulations surrounding the family, it looks like Eugenie and Jack’s little bundle of joy may not ever get to experience the delights of trying to snap up a hotel on Mayfair.

Prince Andrew (pictured with daughter Eugenie at her wedding) first revealed the ban on Monopoly in 2008. Getty

In an official statement from the Palace last month, it was revealed that Eugenie, who is currently tenth in line to the throne, is pregnant and that key family members are delighted by the news.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," the statement read.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

The royal family is delighted that Eugenie is expecting her first child. Getty

Just days earlier, New Idea exclusively revealed that Eugenie was four months pregnant with her first child.

"It will be tremendous news for the royals if Eugenie is pregnant,” royal author Phil Dampier said of the pregnancy rumours at the time.

"The Queen and Prince Philip will be delighted to have yet another great grandchild and it would be the perfect present next year for Philip's 100th birthday."

He added: "It's been a rotten year for Eugenie what with the Epstein scandal engulfing her father Prince Andrew so this is the best tonic for the whole family.

"For once, it will take the headlines away from Andrew and his association with Jeffrey Epstein."