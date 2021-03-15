Eugenie shared a sweet new snap of little August to her Instagram. Instagram

Heading to her Instagram, Princess Eugenie posted a sweet snap of the little bub lying atop a picnic rug in a picturesque garden with yellow flowers.

August was donning an all-white ensemble complete with an adorable beanie and bunny booties that are similar to the ones the couple used to announce their pregnancy. So cute!

To accompany the snap, Eugenie wrote, "I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother’s Day."

The royal also shared a photo of her own mother, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, to honour on the special day.

The Princess also shared a throwback pic with her mum Sarah Ferguson. Instagram

Posting a throwback pic from when she herself was a baby being held by her own mum, Eugenie penned, "I'm also celebrating my beautiful Mumma with this picture of us from March 1990. You’ve taught me so much."

The Princess ended the post by writing, Happy Mother’s Day to all 💐."

Fans were understandably delighted by the latest baby update.

"Baby August is so adorable! Happy *first* Mother’s Day to you Princess Eugenie! ❤️👶" one wrote.

"Oh my, his bunny slippers 😍 Happy first Mother’s Day!" added another.

"Happy Mother's Day to you and your mum! What a cutie little August is! 💙" penned a third.

Eugenie and Jack welcomed August into the world back in February this year. Instagram

Eugenie and Jack welcomed August into the world back in February this year.

In an official statement, which was shared on 9th February 2021, the palace confirmed the 30-year-old, who is 10th in line to the throne, safely delivered her first child in The Portland Hospital, 8.55 AM London time.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present." read an official statement on the royal family's website.

"The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news."