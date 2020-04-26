Jephson described Harry's brother, Prince William and his wife, Kate as 'plain decent Cambridges', but of the ginger prince and Megs, he insists, 'They must surely sense how out of touch, even borderline desperate, they appear.'

'They are currently in the audition of their lives, aspiring to be the toast of Hollywood. But they have chosen a pitiless spotlight – the here today, gone tomorrow favours of the world's most ruthless chattering class.'

Ouch! But wait, there's more! 'Common sense – and decency – would compel the Sussexes to hunker down with their baby,' however, he warns, 'expect plenty more ham-fisted paparazzi photo opportunities as they dole out supplies to deserving Hollywood Covid sufferers; be ready for more insights on the British response to the pandemic from the poolside prince.'

Jephson insists the pair should be back in Harry's motherland supporting the royal family in the monarchy's time of crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic.