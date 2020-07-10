Suicide attempts and body issues are among the alleged shock revelations made in unearthed secret diaries penned by Princess Diana. Getty

“The pages are filled with details about her life and struggles as a royal.”

The most shocking revelation related to an alleged suicide attempt that occurred while pregnant with eldest son, Prince William.

Diana reportedly detailed a fight with Charles where he accused her of “crying wolf”, which led her to throw herself down a staircase. It was also reportedly not the only time that Diana attempted to take her own life.

“I was trying to cut my wrists with razor blades,” she allegedly wrote. “I was so depressed.”

Diana apparently also noted how a fat-shaming comment by Charles when he told her she was a “bit chubby there” triggered her struggles with bulimia.

The insider now claims that Diana’s diary “helped her”, as it became her only emotional outlet during her doomed marriage.

“When Diana was married to Charles, the royals had a ‘stiff upper lip’ policy,” the insider explains. “It was frowned upon to talk about personal struggles — it was seen as a sign of weakness.”

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

