Lips | Baume de Rose by By Terry

Greenwell used this "nourishing lip balm" on Diana to avoid the Princess having dry lips.

"I always do this, whoever it is, whatever time or year," she told Good Housekeeping. "Wherever I am because by the time you get to the mouth later, you don't want it to be dry."

You can find Baume de Rose by By Terry via Violet Grey for currently $60.

YSL

Skin | Le Cushion Encre de Peau

According to Greenwell, Diana's go-to foundation was Max Factor's Sheer Genius Foundation in the shade 'Honey Touch', which was actually used for her engagement photo. However, the product has since been discontinued.

Aside from the Max Factor foundation, Yves Saint Laurent's Fusion Ink Cushion Foundation was apparently Diana's favourite runner-up. This product is designed for on-the-go use and offers a “cool, fresh sensation when applied” through its sponge applicator.

You can find Le Cushion Encre de Peau in shade '10' via Yves Saint Laurent for currently $110.

Lancome

Lashes | Hypnôse L'Absolu De Noir Mascara

To accentuate Diana's already beautiful lashes, Greenwell would use multiple products.

In an interview with makeup artist Lisa Eldridge on YouTube, Greenwell reveals that she would prep Diana’s lashes with Sensai's Eyelash Base, followed by Sensai's black Mascara to reach the roots.

And then as a final touch and to bring Diana’s lashes “up and out”, the makeup artist would finish with Lancome’s Hypnose L’Absolu De Noir Mascara.

Hypnôse L'Absolu De Noir Mascara by Lancôme via Sephora for currently $58.

Tom Ford

Brows | Brow Sculpt by Tom Ford

After applying a primer, Greenwell would often use Tom Ford’s brow sculptor to ensure the best brow shape possible.

Before she would do so, she’d make sure to brush Diana’s brows upwards to act as a guide, and would then reach for her Tom Ford favourite to ensure the look remained natural.

You can find Brow Sculpt by Tom Ford via Myer for currently $94.

Houbigant Paris

Fragrance | L'Original Eau de Parfum by Quelques Fleurs

Her go-to fragrance choice on her wedding day to Prince Charles, Diana’s favourite was Quelques Fleus’ L’Original which had “floral scent featuring notes of tuberose, rose and jasmine”.

You can find L'Original Eau de Parfum by Quelques Fleurs via FR MODA for currently $225.76.

Sebastian Professional

Hair | Moulding Mud by Sebastian Professional

As for Diana’s hair, her stylist Sam McKnight knew exactly how to create the perfect amount of volume for the princess.

To do so, he would opt for Sebastian Professional’s Moulding Mud for a “super-strength” hold to keep each strand in place.

The product would be applied after a blow-dry and a decent spritz of hairspray.

You can find Moulding Mud by Sebastian Professional via My Haircare & Beauty for currently $31.96.

