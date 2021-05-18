"William adores his little brother" an unearthed letter written by Princess Diana read. Getty

Back when they were children, Diana was often spotted with William and Harry laughing together on family outings that were quite unconventional - or, at least, unconventional by a royal's standards.

Not only did Diana take her boys to theme parks, she also would sneak them out of the palace to go and get fast food.

“I remember the princess came into the kitchen one day and said, ‘Cancel lunch for the boys, I’m taking them out, we’re going to McDonald’s,” Diana’s former personal chef Darren McGrady told Marie Claire.

“And I said, ‘Oh my God – your Royal Highness, I can do that, I can do burgers.’ And she said, ‘No, it’s the toy they want.’”

The siblings apparently only grew closer after their mother's death; though, sadly, their bond has not stood the test of time.

Diana used to take William and Harry to theme parks. Getty

Indeed, the snippet of Diana's touching note tugs at the heartstrings in a bittersweet way; it makes us long for a time when the brothers were in each other's corner, while simultaneously reminding us of the current reality of their turbulent situation.

William and Harry have been reportedly at war with one another ever since the eldest royal questioned Harry's relationship with his now-wife Meghan Markle.

From there, rumours of a feud between the two brothers started simmering before reaching boiling point in 2019 when, in his documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, the Duke of Sussex punched us all metaphorically in the gut with a single statement: "We (he and William) are certainly on different paths at the moment".

William and Harry recently put on a untied front at Prince Philip's funeral. Getty

While the brothers recently put on a united front at their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, Harry's recent media junket, including his tell-all interview with Oprah and appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, suggests the air between the Sussexes and the royals is yet to be fully cleared.

William and Harry, however, are to reunite again in July to unveil a statue of Diana for what would have been her 60th birthday.

Let's hope the brothers can put on a united front once more.