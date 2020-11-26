The Duchess of Sussex (right) revealed she had suffered a miscarriage in July of this year. Getty

“I am sure you will want to join all of us to send best wishes to Meghan and, of course, to your nephew Harry,” host Lorraine said to the Earl, “because today we just found out the very sad news that she’d had a miscarriage and it’s just terribly sad, isn’t it?’

Charles replied, “It is, Lorraine. I mean, I can’t imagine the agony for any couple of losing a child in this way and it’s so very, very sad and, of course, I totally agree with you.”

The Earl ended his condolences by stating, “all thoughts with (Harry and Meghan) today.”

In her powerful first person essay, Duchess Meghan describes the horrific moment when she knew she had lost her second child.

"I can't imagine the agony for any couple of losing a child in this way," Prince Harry's uncle, Earl Charles Spencer (pictured), told Lorraine Kelly. Getty

“I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with (Archie) in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm,” Meghan wrote.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” the Duchess bravely admitted.

The former Suits star ended her powerful essay with a paragraph about how her and Harry are coping through their grief.

The Duke and Duchess had baby Archie in May, 2019. Getty

“We are adjusting to a new normal where faces are concealed by masks,” the Duchess wrote, “but it’s forcing us to look into one another’s eyes – sometimes filled with warmth, other times with tears.”