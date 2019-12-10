Princess Charlotte has revealed which item is at the top of her Christmas list for Santa. Getty

“Charlotte takes after Queen Elizabeth and is obsessed with horses,” the source said.

“She’s asked for a pony but might have to wait until next year because William thinks she’s too young.”

Like Charlotte, Queen Elizabeth II developed an interest in horses at an early age, and she received a Shetland pony called Peggy when she was four.

As it turns out, Charlotte is just like every other four-year-old girl because she has asked for a pony, but her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly against the idea. Getty

After receiving her first pony, Her Majesty’s love for horses only got stronger, and she enjoyed horse riding regularly by the time she was six.

The insider said while it’s unlikely Charlotte will receive a pony this year, George will probably get plenty of tennis-related presents, because he has shown an interest in the sport.

“They’ll both be receiving children’s cookery sets because they love making a mess in the kitchen!” the insider added.

Charlotte’s Christmas request comes after it was revealed both she and Prince George possess the qualities of confident young royals.

Charlotte told her parents she wants a pony, but William apparently thinks that she is too young. Getty

A source told Mail Online Prince George is already showing signs of becoming an "excellent leader."

While the six-year-old is believed to be more reserved than his younger sister, he is said to be "coming out of his shell."

The insider also stated that Charlotte, 4, "love attention."

"Charlotte's extremely confident and loves attention. George is more reserved, although he is starting to come out of his shell," the source said.