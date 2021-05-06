"Charlotte says, 'I'm six now, I'll do what I want.'" Wills was apparently overheard saying, adding: "They grow up very fast."
Princess Charlotte celebrated her sixth birthday on May 2nd this year. To mark the important milestone, the official royal family Instagram account shared a new photo of the sixteen, sorry... six-year-old, and fans couldn't help but notice an extremely sweet detail about the snap.
The lovely picture captured Princess Charlotte donning a sweet floral number and rocking her long blonde locks.
"Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy sixth birthday today. 🎈" the caption read.
In a sweet touch, the photo itself was captured by Charlotte's mum, Kate Middleton.
The comments section was soon flooded with moved fans who couldn't help but point out a striking resemblance between Charlotte and two of her relatives.
"She looks like Queen Elizabeth" one user observed.
"Looks so much like the queen, her great grandma! ❤️" another agreed.
But others saw a different royal resemblance.
"Well, that's William's daughter!" a third assessed.
"Carbon copy of her papa ❤️" a fourth wrote.
Regardless of who Charlotte resembles the most, it's clear she has a cheeky sense of humour that is all hers.