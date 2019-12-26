SEE IT: Princess Charlotte hugs woman in wheelchair in touching moment
Charlotte and George were accompanied by parents Prince William and Kate Middleton along with grandpa Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Anne, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice as they attended the Church of St. Mary Magdalene.
The four-year-old is seen with mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, as she leaned over to the woman while holding a pink flamingo.
Gemma Clark, who has cerebral palsy and travelled from Lincolnshire, got a hug from both Charlotte and George.
“It was amazing," said Gemma "I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time. I’ve never seen the Royal Family before."
“She said 'Thank you'".
Prince George and Princess Charlotte have made their Christmas walk debut.
George and Charlotte joined other members of the royal family.
Gemma says the siblings were “brilliant”: “This is my first time at Sandringham and I would love to do it again.”
Prince Charles and wife Camilla along with Princess Anne also attended.
Queen Elizabeth wore a striking red outfit to the annual event.
Little Princess Charlotte was snapped sporting a dark green coat by Amaia. While George wore a navy blazer and a blue sweater and collared shirt. Both outfits coordinated adorably with the Duke and and Duchess of Cambridge.