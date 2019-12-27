Princess Charlotte has seemingly delighted royal onlookers by curtseying the Queen for the very first time after the annual Christmas Day church service in Sandringham. Getty

Enthusiastic fans took to Twitter to comment on Charlotte’s regal display, with one person writing: “Who caught Charlotte's curtsey?? To die for!!”

Another person stated: “She did curtsy! Aw my heart.”

A third person added: “How sweet! My heart is melting.”

The four-year-old made her delightful debut outside St Mary Magdalene’s Church, while seeing off Her Majesty, who was heading back to back to her Sandringham estate. Getty

Charlotte’s first curtsey comes after she and brother Prince George joined their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton in completing the annual walk to church services.

The Cambridges joined other members of the royal family including Prince Charles, Camilla, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Anne, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice as they attended the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Charlotte sported a dark green coat by Amaia, while George wore a navy blazer and a blue sweater and collared shirt.

Brother Prince Louis was noticeably absent from the event. The one-year-old stayed back with his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo at the family’s nearby home of Anmer Hall.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also a no-show as they take a six-week hiatus from royal duties in the UK.