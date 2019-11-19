Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. Getty

"My little girl Charlotte loves plaits, but her hair’s only this long so we have to do them at the top," the Duchess of Cambridge revealed.

This is not the only fascinating tidbit we've received about Princess Charlotte, back in September the young royal's father - the Duke of Cambridge - revealed that his only daughter "loves unicorns".

Princess Charlotte even has a pink unicorn keychain!

Princess Charlotte on the steps of the Lindo Wing. Getty

A palace insider dished to Us Weekly that while unicorn loving Princess Charlotte is 'extremely confident', she clashes with her more introverted big brother, Prince George.

"Charlotte’s extremely confident and loves attention, whereas George is more reserved, although he is starting to come out of his shell," the source explained

Princess Charlotte and Prince George at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank. Getty

"They bicker over silly things like toys or what TV shows they want to watch," the insider continued.

Sounds like kids being kids!